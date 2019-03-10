Newsweek magazine named the Edgemoor Hospital Department Skilled Nursing Facility in Santee the best nursing home in both San Diego County and California.

The 192-bed facility offers 24-hour nursing care, physical, recreational, occupational and speech therapy to long-term patients who require complex medical care. Newsweek partnered with data-research firm Statista Inc. to complete the study, analyzing more than 15,000 nursing homes nationwide and naming honorees in 20 states.

"The commitment of the staff at Edgemoor embodies the county's approach to service and exemplifies the Live Well San Diego vision of healthy, safe and thriving residents and communities," county Health and Human Services Agency Director Nick Macchione said.

Edgemoor was one of 34 nursing facilities in California and more than 400 across the country to be recognized by Newsweek. Eight other facilities in San Diego, Chula Vista, El Cajon, Vista, Escondido and La Jolla were also recognized.

"This is a tremendous honor and reflects a shared vision and commitment from our entire Edgemoor team," said Edgemoor Administrator Walter Hekimian. "I am proud of our staff but even more proud of the fact that our patients are receiving the care they need."