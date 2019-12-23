SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California's Legislature tackled big issues in 2019, and now, residents will see those changes starting Jan. 1, 2020.
Find out how you will be impacted below.
2020 new laws | California’s new cannabis laws explained
Two new laws will change how the legal cannabis industry is taxed in California.
California's new gun laws: here's what's new in 2020
Here is what you need to know about three new gun laws that are going into effect in California in 2020.
2020 new laws | Making California more environmentally friendly
From smoking to changes in coastal access, here are the new environmental laws for California.
2020 new laws | What’s new in education in California
New laws will affect school start times, charter schools, cell phone use in school, students with asthma medication and suicide prevention measures in California.
2020 New Laws | Here is what's new in the California workplace
Street vending, overtime for agricultural workers, lactation stations, and more. Find out how your workplace may change with new 2020 laws.
2020 new laws | California will stop using for-profit prisons
Gov. Gavin Newsom said for-profit prisons do not reflect the values of California after he signed Assembly Bill 32. The ban will go into effect starting in 2020.
California's new election laws: Here's what's changing in 2020
Non-citizens on government boards, impacts to vote by mail ballots, and potential polling places at college campuses are some of the new laws regarding elections in 2020.
2020 new laws | Cracking down on California college admission scandal defendants
The new law will disallow charitable contributions to be deducted on income taxes from college admission scandal defendants.
2020 New Laws: California's new wildfire laws explained
Laws addressing water shortage emergencies, how loss is valued, and firefighters' mental health are coming in 2020.
2020 new laws | California's new money laws explained
Two new money-related laws go into effect in California, including one that helps undocumented students apply for a loan for their graduate degree.
2020 new laws | Clarity to child abuse code in California
Senate Bill 436 would amend Sections 18951, 18958, and 18961.7 of the Welfare and Institutions Code, relating to child abuse.
2020 new laws | Updates to protection for sanitation workers while working in California
The bill adds onto a current law that already protects the drivers of tow trucks, Caltrans vehicles and emergency vehicles.
2020 new laws | Increased advocacy for foster children in California
Starting in 2020, probation officers can help advocate for the foster children they supervise.
2020 new laws | Improving the quality of life for animals in California
They cover circus cruelty, fur items, animal testing, and salvaging roadkill.
