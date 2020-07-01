SAN DIEGO — Yelp released Tuesday their Top 100 Places to Eat in the U.S. in 2020 and taking the top spot is a food truck in San Diego.

The Mediterranean food truck Shawarma Guys, which parks along Grape Street in South Park, got five stars and reviewers say it'll rock your taste buds, according to Yelp. They usually

A couple other local restaurants made the top 100, too. Coming in ninth place is Soichi Sushi on Adams Avenue and in 26th place is the Korean restaurant Mr. Bibi in Oceanside.

“To determine Yelp’s Best Places to Eat in 2020, Yelp’s data science team pulled the top restaurants by ratings and number of reviews in 2019 across the U.S., with representation based on each place’s share of top-rated restaurants nationally, then curated the list with the expertise of our community managers around the country to finalize the rankings,” San Francisco-based Yelp said in a blog post.

The full list of Yelp's top 100 eateries is available here.