SAN DIEGO — One of the most moving traditions in college football is making its way to San Diego for the Holiday Bowl. The ‘Iowa Wave’ takes place after the first quarter of each home game for the University of Iowa when the entire crowd stands up and waves to kids fighting cancer at the Stead Family Children’s Hospital near the stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.

According to the Union Tribune, the bowl game in San Diego will have their own twist on the wave which will involve San Diego, Iowa and Los Angeles. “The plan is to show the hospital in Iowa City on the stadium video board at the end of the first quarter. Meanwhile, a Fox Sports 1 camera somewhere under the board will pan SDCCU Stadium so the kids can wave back at the TV image.”

USC plans to involve Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, as well.

Executive director Mark Neville said the moment may be “one of the coolest moments in the game’s history.”

