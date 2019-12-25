SAN DIEGO — Those looking for something to do on Christmas Day have numerous holiday light displays within easy driving distance.

Here is where they are, and what to expect to expect from them:

-- Balboa Park: Jungle Bells at the San Diego Zoo. Celebration of lights and caroling through Jan. 2.

-- Luminaria in Banker's Hill: Trees, lamp posts, roofs and courtyards all decorated with lights along 30th and Fern streets from Juniper to Grape to Beech.

-- Hotel del Coronado: America's beachfront legend transforms into a winter wonderland of ice and lights, sparkles and snowflakes with its magnificent outdoor ice skating rink. Located at 1500 Orange Ave.

-- Fallbrook- Christmas/Disneyland House: The owner, Mack, has been adding to this magnificent display for over 25 years. Be prepared to enter a wonderland of lights and miniature displays inspired by his hometown, friends and family, 2031 Reche Rd.

-- San Marcos: Off Nordahl road. Between Tam O' Shanter and Augusta drives, 29th year of decorating 100,000-plus lights and themed displays through Dec. 30, 1639 Knob Hill.

-- Santee: gingerbread house with more than 12,000 lights through Jan. 1, 9435 Saint Andrews Drive

-- Santee: 27,000 Christmas lights dance to 10 songs over 128 computer channels through Jan. 2, 9773 Roe Drive.

-- Santee: "Starlight Circle" boasts bright sparkly lights lighting up east and west on Glendone Circle near North Magnolia Avenue

-- Scripps Ranch: Nicknamed "Merry-tage Court" entire street is lit up with fun themes until Dec. 31.

-- Ramona: "Happy Lights Ramona" with 30,000-plus lights animated to music on 106.9 FM using computer channels to control the lights through Jan. 1. 23542 Basset Way.

-- Clairemont Christmas Park: Features a 96-channel animated light display to 98.5 FM, as well as a North Pole village display, train and animated figures display in garage through Dec. 31, 5404 Mt. Burnham Drive.