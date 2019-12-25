SAN DIEGO — A Clairemont neighborhood continued its tradition Tuesday of going all out for Christmas. They have even renamed their celebration in a neighbor’s memory to make sure he will never be forgotten.

“This is the first place I've ever lived where I know everybody in the neighborhood and it's just because of the Christmas thing,” said Tracy Ferrell. “It's just so much fun.”

When Tracy moved into a Clairemont neighborhood a few years ago, he knew exactly what he was getting into. During the Christmas season, house after house on Lana and Jamar drives get decked out for the holidays. It's been that way since 1977 when Don Park moved into the neighborhood.

Donna Park said her husband snuck around the neighborhood the first few years putting notes in mailboxes asking people to participate. And from there, it grew... and grew... and grew some more.

"I think it just put a big smile on his face,” said Donna. “I think even today - we can feel the smile.”

Don, who was a landscaper, built several displays himself and donated many of them to his neighbors to make their homes more festive.

"He was just the most fantastic neighbor you could ask for - and you'd see him out here Christmas night sitting in front of the home,” said Kimberly Hirschi. “Everyone thought of him as their best friend.”

Unfortunately, Don Park lost his battle with cancer in 2016 but his neighbors vowed to keep his Christmas spirit alive. So now during the holiday they rename their neighborhood: Clairemont Christmas Park.

"And that's in memory of my husband Don Park,” said Donna.

Donna says she sees a lot of familiar faces looking at the decorations and a lot of new ones too. She noted that this year she's heard several different languages but no matter how you say it, Donna said "thank you” to everyone for continuing to keep this special tradition going.

"It means a lot. He just lives on,” she said. “Every time you turn around, you see something he's had his hand on and the lives that he's touched.”