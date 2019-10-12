If you're still making your Christmas list to send to Santa Claus, just know he plans to deliver a few popular toys this season.

The most popular toy in the United States is the Nerf Gun, according to Reviews' website.

A few other toys that made the list include the Nintendo Switch, Toy Story 4 Buzz Lightyear, Play-Doh, LEGO playsets, Barbie Dolls and Scruff-a-Luvs.

Make your list now so Santa can check it twice before he leaves the North Pole.

