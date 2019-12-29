SAN DIEGO — County offices, family resource centers, libraries and animal shelters will be closed to the public Wednesday, Jan. 1 for the New Year’s Day holiday.

Additionally, all San Diego County libraries will close at 5 p.m. on New Year’s Eve, Tuesday, Dec. 31.

Essential services, including Sheriff’s Department patrols and animal control emergency response, will continue during the holiday.

County parks, preserves and campgrounds will be open during normal business hours on Jan. 1. However, there will be no public vehicle access or restroom availability with the exception of campgrounds and neighborhood day-use parks.

Facilities at several County Parks will be closed on the dates below.

The Fallbrook Community Center will be closed on Jan. 1.

The Lakeside Community Center will be closed on Jan. 1.

The Lakeside Teen Center/REC Club will be closed Jan. 1 through Jan. 4.

The Spring Valley Community Center will be closed Jan. 1.

The Spring Valley Teen Center/REC Club closed Jan. 1 through Jan. 6.

The Spring Valley Gym will be closed Dec. 31 and Jan. 1.

The 4S Ranch Recreation Office will be closed on Jan. 1.

County offices will resume normal hours on Thursday, Jan. 2.