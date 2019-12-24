SAN DIEGO — The United States Post Office is not only busy with packages this week, but also letters to the North Pole. Each year, Santa Claus’s elves at the post office share letters written by San Diego kids addressed to Santa. News 8’s Abbie Alford got a peek at some of the letters to find out the most asked for toys and kind-hearted wishes written this year.

One letter addressed from “Yo boy David” asked for $999,999,999 and he wrote, “Also, I want to be 21 years old when I wake up.”

In another letter, Aany admitted to being naughty writing, “I've been a really bad kid this year. I’ll admit it. These past few days I've been trying to be better and act better but dang it's tough!”

Popular toys on kids’ wish lists this year are Nintendo Switch gaming systems, phones, Legos, Rainbocorns and pets.

But not everyone asked for toys or tangible gifts.

One child wrote: “family time and that is all I want.”

Macy is a selfless girl who wrote: “I would like 2,000 to 5,000 pencils for third world country kids who don’t even go to school."

Alina is really hoping for peace, writing: “Dear Santa, Hi, it’s me Alina. I’m 10 so I'm asking for 10 things but I'm also asking for my family to be happy, so no one gets in trouble. I'm tired of my family fighting. I don’t know if you can do it, but can you try?”

Some kids also offered thoughts of gratitude for old St. Nick.

“Santa, I just want to thank you from the bottom of my heart for what you do for everyone and for me on December 25 every year,” one child wrote.