SAN DIEGO — A special delivery was made in Point Loma on Wednesday. "Santa Paws" delivered a fuzzy four-legged gift to a lucky family for Christmas

A 10-week-old kitten named Selena was presented to the Phillips family.

"I said 'We're gonna get a kitten mom,' she said 'no.' And then I kept asking her 'Are we getting a kitten?' She said, 'Kai I don't want to hurt your feelings but we're not getting a kitten.' So I was really shocked," said 11-year-old Kai Phillips.

Mom Justine says it wasn't easy keeping the surprise a secret.

"I never should've told my husband," she said. "I never should've told him because he let it slip like eight times."

This was the eighth year the Rancho Coastal Humane Society has delivered rescue pets to loving families. The group says each year is unique and special.

"Everybody's life changed today," said spokesperson John Van Zante of Rancho Coastal. "The kitten's life changed today, mom's life, dad's life, sister and brother's lives. Everybody's lives got better for Christmas and they will never ever forget this day.