SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — The National Weather Service in San Diego on Wednesday afternoon issued a Flood Warning for Southwestern San Diego County.

By early Wednesday evening, the stage of the San Diego River in Mission Valley was at nearly nine feet - causing minor flooding near the river,

including along Mission Center Road.

Some parking lots of the Fashion Valley Mall could flood as well. The river is forecast to rise another foot, peaking between 7 and 10 p.m. Wednesday evening evening with a slow fall in water levels overnight.

Drivers: If you see a flooded road, turn around, don't drown, and find an alternative route.









