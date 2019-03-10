SAN DIEGO — It's a story making headlines: this "shed" in San Diego comes with a price tag of $1,050 per month. While this sticker-shock captured attention across social media, it might not be as jaw-dropping for people living in San Diego who have seen rent costs increase over the years.

JD Property Management and Realty says the property, located in the University Heights district, is available right away. The shed serves as a 200-square-foot studio apartment with a bathroom and small kitchen. The unit doesn't come with an assigned parking spot, but street parking is available.

According to the property manager, the tenant must earn at least $2,625 per month and have a credit score of at least 650.

Here are some photos of the property:

According to Rent Jungle, the average one-bedroom apartment in San Diego costs about $2,000 per month, a 6.29% increase from last year.