NEW YORK, USA — Stocks are rising on Wall Street early Thursday on indications American consumers continue to spend and embrace online shopping.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is up 67 points, a day after dropping 800 points as investors grew more concerned about a slowdown in the global economy. A report showing stronger-than-expected retail sales and a solid profit outlook from Walmart may allay some concerns about the strength of the U.S. economy.

Walmart rose 5.5%.

The S&P 500 rose 11 points, or 0.4%, to 2,851. The Dow gained 0.3%, to 25,543. The Nasdaq rose 0.2% to 7,788.

RELATED: Dow drops 800 after bonds flash warning of recession

The yield on 10-year Treasury slipped slightly to 1.57% following a sharp decline Wednesday when the Dow Jones Industrial Average sank 800 points after the bond market flashed a warning sign about a possible recession for the first time since 2007.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury briefly dropped below the two-year yield Wednesday, an ominous signal that has predicted past recessions.

Investors have been plowing money into long-term U.S. government bonds for months, sending yields sharply lower, as they anticipate slower economic growth.

Macy's plunged 13% after slashing its full-year profit forecast.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 800 points, or 3%, to 25,479.

The S&P 500 lost 85 points, or 2.9%, to 2,840. The Nasdaq lost 242 points, or 3%, 7,773.

Bond prices soared. The yield on the 10-year Treasury sank to 1.58% from 1.68% Tuesday, a big move.

.