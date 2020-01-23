Three Americans died when a C-130 Hercules aerial water tanker crashed while battling wildfires in the Snowy Monaro region of Australia's southern New South Wales state.

According to CBS LA, the aircraft, a C-130 owned by Canadian company Coulson Aviation with the nickname of "Zeus," is a water tanker that has fought fires in Southern California.

Last August, the plane was in San Diego where Ramona-based pilots trained on it. The tanker can carry up to 4,000 gallons of flame retardant.

New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian confirmed the deaths and crash in comments to reporters. This news comes as Australia attempts to deal with an unprecedented fire season that has left a large swath of destruction.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the three crew members onboard," the company said in a statement.

Although the company says it is based in Canada, the press release originated from its office in Portland, Oregon.

The cause of the crash was not immediately known.

The tragedy brings the death toll from the blazes to at least 31 since September.

Coulson grounded other firefighting aircraft as a precaution pending investigation, reducing planes available to firefighters in New South Wales and neighboring Victoria state.

Also Thursday, Canberra Airport closed because of nearby wildfires, and residents south of Australia's capital were told to seek shelter.