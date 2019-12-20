“From first responders, medical teams, blood donation and of course prayers, I’m here, I’m alive because of our beautiful community of San Diego,” Kyle Kraska, 2.25.15

News 8 Sports Director Kyle Kraska is nothing short of a living miracle. On February 10, 2015, he was ambushed outside his home, shot six times and survived.

Please join Kyle, the KFMB Stations, and the American Red Cross of San Diego and Imperial Counties, as we honor those who helped save his life and unite to help save others through the gift of blood.

BLOOD DRIVE INFO

2nd Annual Kyle Kraska’s Celebration Of Heroes Blood Drive

Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020

8 a.m. - 6 p.m.

DoubleTree Hotel By Hilton Mission Valley

7450 Hazard Center Drive, San Diego, CA 92108

Make your appointment now to donate blood at Kyle's Celebration of Heroes Blood Drive by clicking the button below.





ONLINE DONATION

Make a financial donation below to American Red Cross Blood Services in support of Kyle's Celebration of Heroes.





Kyle Kraska Just donated unit #14 for the year.. the exact amount I needed after getting shot 4 1/2 years ago. Please give blood if you can. And please save the date.. I would love to see you February 13, 2020...

