SAN DIEGO — Dozens of local, state and federal law enforcement officers delivered new teddy bears to patients at Rady Children's Hospital Tuesday as part of the 29th annual San Diego Regional Law Enforcement Teddy Bear Drive.



The drive began in 1990, when since-retired Coronado police officer Brian Hardy donated 12 teddy bears to patients at Rady Children's. Since then, the drive has since donated more than a million teddy bears to hospital patients in its nearly 30 years.



In past years, participating law enforcement departments have collected teddy bears and other stuffed animals from local residents, then delivered them to the hospital. Teddy bears distributed during this year's drive will come straight from the manufacturer due to safety precautions and infection protocol intended to keep patients safe.



The National City Police Department organized this year's drive, according to Rady Children's. Hospital officials said more than 100 law enforcement officers from departments around the county participated in distributing the teddy bears,.