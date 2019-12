SAN DIEGO — Father Joe's Villages and Connections Housing will accommodate more than 160 additional homeless residents needing shelter due to expected overnight rain.



Father Joe's and Connections Housing regularly expand their shelter services temporarily when temperatures drop below 50 and the chance of rain is higher than 40%, when the temperature falls below 45 degrees regardless of the chance of rain or when sustained high winds are predicted.



The expansions are funded through a partnership with the San Diego Housing Commission and the city of San Diego.

Father Joe's can shelter an additional 134 adults and families with children while Connections Housing can accommodate up to 30 adults. Check-in at Father Joe's begins at 4 p.m. and residents are expected to check out by 5 the next morning. Check-in at Connections Housing runs on first-come, first-served basis from 5:30 to 11 p.m. and residents are expected to check out by 7 the following morning.



People spending the night at either of the two shelters will have meals provided to them. More information on the Inclement Weather Shelter Program is available by dialing 211 or visiting 211sandiego.org.