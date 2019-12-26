SAN DIEGO — The city's 46th annual Christmas tree recycling program will begin Thursday, with 17 drop-off locations located throughout the San Diego area.



"We encourage residents to bring their clean, undecorated Christmas trees to any of our 17 drop-off locations within the city," said Gene Matter, interim director of the Environmental Services Department. "Recycling these trees helps us reduce the amount of waste going into the Miramar Landfill, and helps the city meet its sustainability goals by converting the trees into high- quality mulch and compost that city residents can pick up for free at the Miramar Greenery."

The drop-off locations are: