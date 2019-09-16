SAN DIEGO — The Big Man’s Breakfast will be held at the Allen Airway Flying Museum in Gillespie Field on Saturday, September 21, from 8:00 to 11:30 AM.

The event will be honoring military personal with special guests “Navy SEAL,” Gunnar Hanson, Kyle Buckett and Brady Duke with Navy Commander Scotty Bruce directing the panel.

Come meet men who have received the highest leadership and combat training in the world as they share their journey's with you. Active and non-active duty military and their sons under 18 years of age are invited to take part in this year's SoCal Big Man's Breakfast. Rock Church, San Diego Business owners, and private citizens would like to honor all military personnel by providing a 50% General Admission Discount to the SoCal Big Man's Breakfast.

Event Information:

