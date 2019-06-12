SAN DIEGO — Feel like hearing some good news for a change? Here's a look back at a few stories from the week that will keep you informed and might even make you smile.

1. 'Tis the season: Everything you need to know about December Nights at Balboa Park

It's hard to believe that it's almost that time of year. Hundreds of thousands of people are prepping for a classic ho-ho-hometown event, December Nights.

December Nights will kick off the holiday season Dec. 6 and 7 if you're looking for a winter 'fun-derland' in sunny San Diego. It's a family-friendly event filled with light displays, holiday choirs, music and cuisine from around the world.

The event is open from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday and noon to 11 p.m. on Saturday.

If you've ever wanted to check out the museums, you're in luck. The Balboa Park museums are free from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on both days.

2. What are your favorite San Diego restaurants that have stood the test of time?

San Diego has plenty to offer in terms of culinary experiences but the restaurant industry is not always an easy business. Many eateries have come and gone while some have lasted decades serving generations of locals.

Our News 8 archive includes clips of some long-time favorites that are still around as of 2019. Here’s a look back at some of the meals and menus that have remained steadfast through the years in this week's News 8 Throwback.

3. It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas!🎄

Big Bear Mountain is off to it's snowiest ever start to the season. Snowfall total comes to 57" -- which is the snowiest start to the season on record. Mostly clear skies and temps in the upper 30s expected throughout the weekend. The video below comes courtesy of Big Bear Mountain Resort.

4. San Diego State University’s stadium project gets $15 million boost

San Diego State University officials announced Dianne L. Bashor has made a $15 million gift to the school which they plan to use for their proposed multi-use stadium project in Mission Valley. It was also announced that, if created, the stadium and field will be known as Bashor Field at Aztec Stadium.

Bashor was described as a San Diego philanthropist and "visionary leader," by SDSU President Adela de la Torre.

5. Critter love: It's all in the name!

Sometimes the biggest hearts are needed to take care of the tiniest critters.

In this Zevely Zone, Jeff met the students at Mount Miguel High School's Transition Program who provide foster care for animal orphans. "That may be the most adorable thing I've ever seen in my life," Jeff said, while looking at a bin filled with newborn hamsters.

Kiana Kapono is the teacher of the program who says her students figured out early on that marketing plays a big part in finding a hamster a home.

"That's Pop Tart is a Ravioli and this is Sriracha and the tan one is Peanut Butter Belongs in the Pantry," said Kiana "They have a rule to follow so the better the name, the more ridiculous the name -- people will stop and look at the cage so we just adopted Hot Dog is Sandwich, just this week."

For more information on Wee Companions and how to adopt a small animal in need go to www.weecompanions.org.

