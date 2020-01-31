SAN DIEGO — Feel like hearing some good news for a change? Here's a look back at a few stories from the week that will keep you informed and might even make you smile.

1. MCAS Miramar shows off new F-35C

The Marine Corps will show off its new F-35C plane at Marine Corps Air Station Mirarmar Friday at a gathering of city and community leaders.



The plane was flown to the base last week as the military starts to retire the F-18.



“The F-35 is the most advanced aircraft in the Marine Corps,” said Capt. Matthew Gregory, spokesman for MCAS Miramar. “The engines are new. It has some of the best technology and redundancy systems built into it, so it’s a very, very safe aircraft.”



The Marines will spend the next 10 years slowly replacing every dual-engine F-18 at MCAS Miramar on a one-to-one basis with the single-engine F-35. The military claims the reduction of one engine will not compromise safety.



“The F-35 has a great safety record," said Gregory. "It’s been flying since the mid-2000s for the test and evaluation period. Just because it’s a single engine doesn’t make it any less safe than a two-engine aircraft."



Research shows the new plane is about two decibels louder than the F-18 during takeoff, but is roughly 10 decibels quieter during landing. The F-35 also gives off a higher pitch than the lower pitched F-18.

2. No. 4 San Diego St still unbeaten after rout of New Mexico

KJ Feagin scored 18 points and No. 4 San Diego State routed undermanned New Mexico 85-57 on Wednesday night to remain the lone unbeaten team in the country.

The Aztecs (22-0, 11-0 in Mountain West) got off to a 17-0 lead, holding New Mexico (16-7, 5-5) scoreless for the first 4:44 before Corey Manigault, who finished with 12 points, hit a turnaround jumper from the paint.

San Diego State made seven of its first nine shots, including three 3-pointers, to blow the game open early.

The last victory for the Aztecs at New Mexico was an 83-56 win on March 1, 2016.

San Diego State forward Matt Mitchell, left, drives to the basket as New Mexico guard Keith McGee defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020 in Albuquerque, N.M. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton)

AP

3. Astronaut participates in live Q&A from International Space Station with San Diego Middle School students

Students from two San Diego schools got the chance to have a live conversation with an astronaut on the International Space Station on Monday.

According to the Scripps Institution of Oceanography at UC San Diego, students from Fulton Middle School and Memorial Preparatory for Scholars and Athletes—two schools supported by Birch Aquarium’s Price Philanthropies Ocean Science Education Fund —participated in the conversation and learned how Jessica Meir, NASA astronaut, and Scripps alum, utilized her love of science to reach the stars.

Mier made history when she participated in the first all-female space walks in October 2019 and earlier in January 2020. She originally launched to the Space Station in September 2019. She received her Ph.D. at Scripps in 2009.

AP

4. Up, up and away: Fly to Palm Springs on a Hang Glider

How would you like to catch a flight to Palm Springs or Yuma for free? The only catch is you have to learn how to cross country hang glide. In this Zevely Zone, Jeff went to Horse Canyon in the East County where pilots were ready for liftoff.

"Let's go fly a kite, up to the highest height," Butch Peachy was singing with a big smile on his face while preparing to foot launch off a cliff from 4,500 feet.

5. News 8 Throwback: The San Diego Chargers first and only Super Bowl appearance in 1995

We know many San Diegans have mixed feelings about our former NFL home team the Chargers. But in honor of this week’s big game we’re taking a trip back to one of the happiest times in San Diego Chargers history – the time we made the Super Bowl!

The year was 1995 and players like Stan Humphries and Junior Seau led the team to the big game for the first – and only – time in franchise history. The Bolts ultimately lost to the San Francisco 49ers in Miami, Florida, but we sure were proud of how close they came to taking home the Lombardi Trophy. Interestingly enough, 25 years later the 49ers are in the Super Bowl again this year (with one appearance in between) and this year’s game is again being played in Miami!

KFMB