SAN DIEGO — Feel like hearing some good news for a change? Here's a look back at a few stories from the week that will keep you informed and might even make you smile.

1. President Trump comes to town for fundraiser in San Diego

President Trump was greeted with chants of “U.S.A., U.S.A.” when he arrived at MCAS Miramar Wednesday morning. The president held a fundraiser at the U.S. Grant Hotel in downtown before visiting the U.S., Mexico border at Otay Mesa.

Chabad of Poway Rabbi Yisroel Goldstein and Poway Mayor Steve Vaus greeted the president as he descended from Air Force One. Trump was accompanied by hostage negotiator Robert O'Brien, whom he named his new national security adviser Wednesday morning.

Trump signed MAGA hats, autographed books, and took selfies with military members and supporters who he also briefly met upon his arrival on Air Force One.

2. I Love a Clean San Diego’s 35th annual Coastal Cleanup Day

Bring your family and friends to join Earth 8, News 8 and 100.7 San Diego Saturday, September 21, 2019 from 9 a.m. - noon at Santa Clara Point, Mission Bay (Kickoff Zone 3) with News 8's Eric Kahnert

News 8's Carlo Cecchetto will be in Poway and Alicia Summers will be in Scripps Ranch/Miramar Lake zone.

Help restore San Diego with litter removal, planting, painting, storm drain stenciling.

3. Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month in San Diego

National Hispanic Heritage Month – which kicked off this week and runs through Oct. 15 – is a time to recognize contributions by Hispanic and Latino Americans in the United States and to also celebrate their history and heritage. As a border town with close ties to Mexico, San Diego is full of reflections of these rich cultures and have celebrated the designated heritage month in a variety of ways over the years.

For this week’s News 8 Throwback, we’re looking back at the celebrations of National Hispanic Heritage Month in San Diego and News 8’s own profiles of several notable Latinos and Hispanics born in San Diego or nearby.

Children run beneath the freeway that runs over Chicano Park in the Barrio Logan sectin of San Diego, Thursday April 20, 2000. The abutments have supplied local artists with an abundant space for murals depicting the Chicano culture. Chicano Park is a four-acre parcel of land that is seen as a monument to one of the key victories of the Chicano movement: one community's peaceful battle to save the soul of their neighborhood. (AP Photo/Lenny Ignelzi)

4. The circus is coming to a park near you for FREE!

Nine free circus shows in the month of October!

In this Zevely Zone, Jeff discovered the death-defying difference Fern Street Circus is making for San Diego children. Back in the early 1990's, one man brought a free circus to San Diego. "I'm a professional. I know what I am doing,” John Highkin said with a huge smile. Decades ago, John figured Fern Street Circus didn't have to travel the world. It could stay home and build a community in City Heights. "Something reaches me about how people do the impossible they learn to do physical things that you say how does somebody do that," said John.

According to their website the non-profit group is promoting their 2019 production Tales from Friendship Park, which will be performed during its 2019 Neighborhood Tour from Oct. 4 through Oct. 27. Each year, FSC presents a series of free community performances at public parks in San Diego, featuring a variety of circus acts that combine adult, teen and child performers; live music and cultural celebrations; as well as access to community health and educational resources.

Admission is free, and the show is open to all ages; no ticket required.

5. USS Midway’s newest addition is one-of-a-kind

The flight deck of the USS Midway in San Diego is home to a massive collection of military planes and helicopters. But the newest addition to their collection isn't made of hardened steel like the others – it's foam!

The plane is an exact-scale recreation of the TBD Devastator – a plane that saw extensive service during the Battle of Midway. There are currently no surviving models of the Devastator.

"They don't exist – except this one," says Scott McGaugh, the marketing director for the USS Midway.

The museum got its hands on the scale model after the film studio Lionsgate had wrapped up filming their newest movie, “Midway.” The film - due out in November - tells the story of the Battle of Midway and its importance during World War II.

