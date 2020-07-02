SAN DIEGO — Feel like hearing some good news for a change? Here's a look back at a few stories from the week that will keep you informed and might even make you smile.

1. Behind the scenes with San Diego's 'Top Chef' serving dinner in domes

Sunny San Diegans can now experience a taste of this "winter" thing we've heard about. Yes, you can now have dinner in a dome, and it's an Instagram influencer's dream. The pop-up opens on Thursday, Feb. 6.

Dinner With A View started in Ottawa, Ontario. Canadians had the wild idea to eat dinner inside of a dome.

So, what about the architect of the food?

Guests can pick a vegan, meat or fish option from a three-course, blind menu. However, we know what isn’t on the menu: shellfish, pork or nuts. If you have a food allergy, the company recommends noting that in your reservation.

San Diego's very own and Top Chef alumna Claudette Zepeda, is cooking up the mystery menu.

2. San Diego 5-year-old with blood disorder inspires heroes to donate blood

Kamila Saradpon is a 5-year-old girl born with a blood disorder called thalassemia. Essentially, Kamila’s red blood cells die quicker than they should, depriving the organs in her body of oxygen. The only way to combat her condition is with regular blood transfusions.

Unfortunately, thalassemia has no cure. That is why her mom and dad, Maria and Kris, host their own blood drive each year and often visit blood drives throughout San Diego County. The two also bring Kamila to meet blood donors and thank them personally for saving Kamila’s life.

Maria and Kamila will be joining News 8 at Kyle Kraska’s Celebration of Heroes Blood Drive on Feb 13 at the DoubleTree Hotel in Mission Valley. We hope you can join us too

3. San Diego Legion Rugby team kicks off their season on Sunday

The San Diego Legion Rugby team is getting ready to maul, ruck, and scrum their way through the 2020 season!

The Legion will kick off the 2020 campaign at Torero Stadium on Sunday, February 9 against the Seattle Seawolves. The team will play a 16-game season with 7 games at home.

The Legion are looking to win the championship this year after falling in the championship game in 2019.

Ben Mitchell along with Keni Nasoqeqe from the Legion joined Morning Extra to talk about rugby and the expectations for this season.

For a full schedule or to buy tickets to see the Legion play, click here.

4. Rolling Stones bringing 2020 tour to San Diego this May

Start me up! The Rolling Stones return to San Diego for an epic concert at SDCCU Stadium on Friday, May 8th. Don’t miss this legendary band LIVE in concert in America’s Finest City. Mick, Keith, Ron and Charlie will rock this town and give San Diegans some Satisfaction!

Now you can win a pair of tickets to see this incredible show with your favorite loved one or friend. Share your favorite No Filter photo of San Diego so we can share it to our News 8 viewers.

Instructions on how to upload your photo are below. Whether you’re a Honky Tonk Woman or a Jumpin’ Jack Flash, you won’t want to miss this concert! ARV of tickets is $750.00. With the No Filter Tour, you find out that sometimes, you actually do get what you want! Tickets to the general public go on sale Friday, February 14th. To purchase tickets visit www1.ticketmaster.com/the-rolling-stones.

Rolling Stones

5. Rangers’ Picks: Instagram-worthy San Diego park locations

San Diego County park rangers have selected 12 picture-perfect parks for you to visit. Each has a picturesque spot for you to find and document.

Some of the photo spots are easy to get to, like a trailhead. Others require an eagle eye and a few miles of trekking on moderate to hard trails. However, all are scenic.

Before hitting the trail, consider the difficulty of the hike, the weather, and your own physical fitness level. No matter if you are a novice or looking for a new hiking challenge, bring plenty of water, dress properly, stay on marked trails and make sure you let someone know where you are hiking.

Click on the link below to check out some of the rangers’ picks for most Instagram-worthy parks to explore in 2020:

Lake Morena is a welcome oasis in East County

