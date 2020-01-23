SAN DIEGO — Feel like hearing some good news for a change? Here's a look back at a few stories from the week that will keep you informed and might even make you smile.

1. Farmers Insurance Open tees off at Torrey Pines ⛳

Some of golf's best are in San Diego to tee it up at the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines. The tournament is a “season opener” of sorts to the 2020 PGA Tour because it is the first tour event on network television.

8-time tournament winner, Tiger Woods along with Rory McIlroy, Jason Day, Justin Rose and Jordan Spieth are some of the big names that are playing this week.

Torrey Pines’ South course just finished relocating the bunkers on multiple holes. This will be the first time the pros will be able to tee it up on the new holes.

The course will also host the 2021 U.S. Open, one of golf's four major championships.

Tiger Woods hits his second shot on the fourth hole during the pro-am round of the Farmer's Insurance golf tournament on the South Course at Torrey Pines Golf Course on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)

AP

2. SDSU Aztecs remain undefeated after beating Wyoming Cowboys 👏

San Diego State University's men's basketball team continued their undefeated streak Tuesday night after beating the Wyoming Cowboys 72-55 before a sold out Viejas Arena crowd.

Malachi Flynn scored 18 points and Yanni Wetzell dominated inside with 14 points for No. 4 San Diego State, which used a suffocating defense to beat Wyoming, matching the best start in school history at 20-0.

The Aztecs are the nation’s only unbeaten team. They equaled the 20-0 start by the 2010-11 team led by Kawhi Leonard.

San Diego State goes on the road and heads to Las Vegas to face off against UNLV on Sunday. If they win, that will be a 21-0 season for the very first time.

San Diego State forward Keshad Johnson (0) reacts during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Wyoming Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)

AP

3. Low tides are creating amazing tide pools in La Jolla

A new and full moon is approaching - making it a good time to take advantage of the low tides in La Jolla to explore the spectacular tide pools showcasing some unique sea creatures from sea stars to lobsters.

The very low tides are giving beach-goers a close look into marine life otherwise difficult to see.

"This time of year in the winter, we get our lowest low tides for the whole year,” said Delanie Medina, Birch Aquarium education specialist.

The Birch Aquarium Tide Pool Plaza puts the unique marine life on display from snails to sea urchins. In the man-made tide pools with a machine that generates its own waves, visitors spot fish like Garibaldi and Abalone.

Medina says “tide pooling” is the activity of exploring the local tide pool habitat. In the contained area, one can gently touch the sticky tentacles around the mouth of green anemones and feel the smooth edge of shark egg cases and the slug-like sea cucumber.

4. A small ask turns to a big act of kindness in Imperial Beach

An Imperial Beach mother who could not afford a birthday party for her four-year-old son with Down Syndrome took to social media to simply ask for cake mix - the small ask turned into an unforgettable act of kindness.

Last year, not many people showed up to Abel Vasquez's birthday party. His mother, Mayra Vasquez-Ruiz was heartbroken, but that did not deter from throwing another birthday party again this year for her son. This year, however, she did not have the means and folks in Imperial Beach with big hearts answered the mother's call and showed up to celebrate her son.

5. USS Abraham Lincoln returns to San Diego from record-breaking deployment

The Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group returned to San Diego Monday at Naval Air Station North Island, marking the end of a 10-month deployment to the U.S. 6th, 5th, and 7th Fleet areas of operation.



The strike group deployed Apr. 1, 2019 in support of maritime stability and security, providing critical deterrence to aggression in some of the world’s most critical waterways. During its deployment, the strike group conducted combat sorties in support of Operations Freedom’s Sentinel and Inherent Resolve. It also participated in partnership-building exercises with sister services and allied Navies.

During its around-the-world deployment, Abraham Lincoln navigated over 64,000 nautical miles and completed multiple strait transits, including the Strait of Gibraltar, the Suez Canal, the Bab-el Mandeb, the Strait of Hormuz, the Strait of Malacca, and the Surigao Strait.



The 294-day deployment is the longest carrier deployment in the post-Cold War era.

