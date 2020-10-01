SAN DIEGO — Feel like hearing some good news for a change? Here's a look back at a few stories from the week that will keep you informed and might even make you smile.

1. Tiger Woods commits to play in the Farmers Insurance Open ⛳

Tiger Woods has committed to the 2020 Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines, during which he'll pursue an eighth tournament victory and the chance to become the PGA Tour's all-time winningest golfer.

Woods, currently at 82 wins, needs only one more victory to move ahead of World Golf Hall of Famer Sam Snead. Woods, the tournament's all-time leading money winner with nearly $7 million earned, will look to add to his tournament legacy with an eighth win at the event across 19 overall appearances.

"The fact that Tiger will have his first opportunity to set the all- time record for PGA Tour wins at the Farmers Insurance Open is truly fitting," Century Club of San Diego CEO Marty Gorsich said.

Tiger Woods of the United States watches his tee shot on the 2nd hole during the final round of the Zozo Championship PGA Tour at the Accordia Golf Narashino country club in Inzai, east of Tokyo, Japan, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

2. SDSU basketball reaches top 10 in AP poll as they remain undefeated

San Diego State Aztec basketball fans have been excitedly waiting for the AP rankings to come out each Monday morning and like today, they have not been disappointed. The San Diego Aztecs have been steadily rising each week in the polls as they continue to rack up wins in their currently undefeated season.

As one of two remaining undefeated teams of the 350+ in the NCAA’s Division 1, SDSU is now ranked #7 in the Associated Press college basketball poll in week 10.

This is not their first top 10 ranking, but it has been a few years since the team has received this high of a mark, and one that has the SDSU team and fans excited for what is to come.

3. Airport Authority paving way for new terminal at San Diego International Airport

Plans to replace an aging terminal at San Diego International Airport cleared a hurdle Thursday, with the Airport Authority Board's unanimous approval of the Environmental Impact Report for its major redevelopment plan.

The new Terminal 1 would replace the current 53-year-old terminal, and offer 11 additional gates and upgraded amenities for passengers, including new restaurants, seating, shops and additional security checkpoints.

Officials are hoping to break ground on the terminal sometime next year, with the first phase of gates anticipated to open in 2024.

4. USS Carl Vinson to make San Diego its home port, again

The USS Carl Vinson is set to make San Diego its home port again this summer, according to U.S. Navy sources.

Congressman Scott Peters who shared the following tweet on Wednesday.

About 3,000 sailors are assigned to the Vinson. The aircraft carrier left last January for Bremerton, Washington to undergo maintenance.

It will return on August 1.

5. Watch: Big Bear bald eagle nest cam catches first egg of 2020

Another bald eagle appears to be on its way to Big Bear Lake.

The Friends of Big Bear Valley, a non-profit dedicated to protecting and preserving "our amazing natural surroundings through environmental education and advocacy about its value and community benefit," set up a Bald Eagle Nest Cam in San Bernardino National Forest.

On Wednesday the organization announced that the female bald eagle, named Jackie, laid her first egg of the season at 5:34 p.m. in a nest near Fawnskin, the U.S. Forest Service tweeted, and a second one is on the way!

You can follow along with the egg's progress via the solar powered live camera, which runs 24/7.

