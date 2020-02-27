CHULA VISTA, Calif. — A Chula Vista City Council Committee will discuss removing the Christopher Columbus statue at Discovery Park Thursday. The move could also lead to the city renaming the holiday, removing the statue and renaming the park.



Activist groups have pushed for change, asking that the park honor Indigenous People's Day instead.



This isn’t the first time the Columbus statue has sparked controversy. In fact, it's been vandalized multiple times in the past. One time it occurred right after a weekend protest of the statue.

One woman in Chula Vista shouted from her car as she drove by the statue on Wednesday.

“Please don’t defend this statue, you were not taught what you needed to know in the American school system. Christopher Columbus was just the beginning of the attempted assassination of indigenous people," she said.

Activists that oppose the dedications to Columbus, including the holiday, claim monuments like the statue at Discovery Park are a symbol of opposition and celebrate a time when European explorers exploited native people and their resources.

RELATED: 'Columbus Day' name draws mixed reactions on social media

RELATED: Columbus statues vandalized on US holiday named for him

RELATED: Controversial Columbus statue defaced in Chula Vista

One Chula Vista councilman is pushing back on the call to remove the statue.



“The community members I talk to, the vast majority, support Discovery Park and don’t want outsiders coming in and changing the way things are,” said John McCann, Chula Vista Councilmember for District 1.

Union del Barrio San Diego is expected to lead a protest at the Chula Vista Human Relations Commission meeting at 5:30 p.m., where the panel is scheduled to vote on whether to remove a statue of Christopher Columbus from Discovery Park and to rename the park with Kumeyaay tribal guidance.

If Thursday’s resolution is passed by the committee, it will move forward to the full city council.