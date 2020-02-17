SAN DIEGO — A fatal shooting in National City killed one man and put another in the hospital, according to police.



It happened just after 2 a.m. Monday on 22nd Street and Grove Street, just east of Interstate 805.



Police found the victim, who appeared to be in his 30s, dead in the street. The other victim was found a block away with a gunshot wound to the leg.



Detectives say they are investigating whether this was a random drive-by shooting or if the victims were targeted.



“Our officers came out to this area and they located a male, roughly to be around 30 years of age, at the corner of 22nd and Grove. Medics arrived on scene and attempted to resuscitate the male but he died at the scene,” National City Police Department said.



The victim's name was withheld pending notification of next of kin.



Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to call the National City Police Department.

As of 7 a.m., Grove Street remained shut down in both directions during the investigation.