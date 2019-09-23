SAN DIEGO — A young man was hospitalized Monday after he was shot in the stomach at a park in the Clairemont area, police said.



The shooting was reported shortly after 9:50 p.m. Sunday at a park in the 4400 block of Bannock Avenue, west of Genesee Avenue, San Diego police Officer John Buttle said.



The 19-year-old man was hanging around in the back of the park when he was shot at least once in the stomach, Buttle said.



The victim then walked to the front of the park, where he was found and police were notified, the officer said.



Paramedics responded to the scene and took the young man to a hospital, where he was admitted in "stable, but critical condition," Buttle said.



No suspect description was immediately available.



Detectives with the San Diego Police Department's northern division were investigating the shooting.