SAN DIEGO — Two men were arrested Tuesday morning on suspicion of stealing a man's cellphone, then crashing into a police cruiser and a light pole in the Tierrasanta area while trying to make their escape.



Dispatchers received a call around 2:20 a.m. from a caller who reported that a man had been robbed of his cellphone on Tait Street in the Linda Vista area, San Diego police Officer Dino Delimitros said.



A sheriff's helicopter responded to the area and spotted the suspect vehicle fleeing on eastbound State Route 52 into the Tierrasanta area, Delimitros said.

The officer in the patrol vehicle was unhurt in the crash, but the driver of the suspect vehicle continued fleeing southbound on Santa Road before crashing into another vehicle and a light post near Tierrasanta Boulevard, Delimitros said.



The two men inside the car were taken to a hospital for treatment, but the extent of their injuries was not immediately available.