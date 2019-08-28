SAN DIEGO — Two young men were stabbed in an altercation near an Interstate 8 underpass in San Diego's Old Town neighborhood, police said Wednesday.



The stabbing happened around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of Morena Boulevard, just north of Taylor Street, San Diego police Officer David Gibson said.



Two men, ages 18 and 19, were spraying graffiti under the Interstate 8 underpass when a man stabbed them, then fled, Gibson said.



The younger victim was stabbed in the upper chest, back, abdomen and left arm and the older victim was stabbed in the abdomen, the officer said.



One of the victims made it to the street and flagged down an officer, then they were both taken to a hospital for treatment of their injuries, which were not believed to be life-threatening, Gibson said.



No detailed suspect description was immediately available.