SAN DIEGO — The bodies of two females and one male, who appeared to be in their late teens or early 20s, were found Sunday in the trunk of a car in the Bay Terraces area, authorities said.



Police dispatchers received a call at 4:55 p.m. regarding a suspicious vehicle parked at 2100 Jamie Avenue, San Diego police Lt. Martha Sainz said.



Officers located the car and opened it and found three bodies inside.



"Due to the condition of the bodies, their race is unknown," Sainz said.



"This investigation is in its preliminary stages and the homicide detectives will be working with the San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office to determine the identity of all three victims and the manner and cause of death," she said.



Anyone with information was asked to call police at 619-531-2299 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 888-580-8477.