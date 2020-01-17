SAN DIEGO — Sheriff's deputies are looking for the driver behind a fatal hit-and-run crash that killed a pedestrian in San Marcos early Friday morning.



Deputies from the San Diego County Sheriff's San Marcos Station responded to reports just before 2 a.m. of an 81-year-old woman lying in the roadway on Descanso Avenue west of South Rancho Santa Fe Road.

Based on the preliminary investigation, it was determined a black vehicle traveling eastbound on Descanso Avenue approaching South Rancho Santa Fe Road struck the woman and fled the scene.

The woman died at the scene despite life-saving attempts by deputies and members of the Vista Fire Department. It is unknown if alcohol was a factor in the collision.

Anyone with information about the collision is asked to contact Deputy Michael Guerrero at 760-510-5048.