VISTA, Calif. — An arrest has been made in a hit-and-run that left a 12-year-old boy injured in Vista.



Sheriff's deputies say they arrested the driver Wednesday from a tip through Crime Stoppers hotline.



On Wednesday, deputies responded to the 3500 block of Windrift Way in Oceanside to follow up on a tip provided by a citizen through the Crime Stoppers hotline. While checking the area, deputies located a 2016 white Toyota Corolla with damage previously described from the scene of the accident.

Deputies contacted the registered owner of the Corolla who provided a statement. It was determined that person was the driver of the Corolla at the time of the collision.

A white sedan struck the boy Tuesday in the 1000 block of Mar Vista Drive on the border of Vista and an unincorporated. He was transported via Air Ambulance to Rady Children's Hospital for injuries to his right leg and abrasions to his face. Following the impact, the motorist continued driving and left the area, police said.



The driver was arrested for felony hit and run and booked into the Vista Detention Facility.