SAN DIEGO — People in a Clairemont neighborhood were on high alert Wednesday after a person’s car was intentionally keyed. The incident was captured on a Ring camera.

The owner of the car, Ethan Larrabee, said he was surprised when he saw what was caught on camera.

"The video I found of the lady doing it was shocking because I saw an old lady and I never expected her to be the one keying our cars,” Larrabee said.

The video shows an older woman walking her dog early Thursday morning. She then walks up the driveway and runs a key along the front of Larrabee's truck.

The incident wasn’t the first time one of their cars has been keyed. Larrabee said his wife's car has been keyed multiple times and others in the neighborhood say their cars have also been hit.

As for a motive for the vandalism, the homeowners say they think the woman might be mad at them because their cars stick out into the sidewalk when they're parked.