CAMPO, California — Border Patrol agents arrested two women at the Interstate 8 checkpoint Saturday who had crystal methamphetamine hidden inside their car.

On Sept. 28, a 2008 Saturn Aura approached the I-8 checkpoint. Agents questioned the female driver and her passenger, then referred the vehicle to secondary inspection where a K-9 alerted agents to the sedan’s rear passenger tire.

Agents searched the Saturn and found 48 plastic-wrapped bundles of crystal methamphetamine in a compartment above the gas tank. The bundles weighed 29.28 pounds and have an estimated street value of $67,344.

The women, both 19-year-old U.S. citizens, were placed under arrest. The narcotics were turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration and the vehicle was seized by the U.S. Border Patrol.

San Diego Sector has seized approximately 3,889 pounds of methamphetamine valued at $8,944,700 since October 1, 2018.

