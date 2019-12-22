SAN DIEGO — The California Highway Patrol wants to remind motorists that drinking and driving don't mix. With holiday parties in full swing, San Diego law enforcement made a preemptive strike Saturday hoping to stop impaired drivers before they can hurt themselves or others.

The Christmas holiday season can be a deadly time with crashes caused by impaired or speeding drivers.

A sobriety checkpoint near South Mission Road and State Route 76 on Saturday night was just one way law enforcement said they are trying to keep people safe.

"We've already had one driver arrested tonight who was suspected to be under the influence of marijuana,” said CHP Officer Kevin Smale.

Smale said in addition to having more officers out on the roads, checkpoints can be extremely effective in making people think twice before getting behind the wheel.

While News 8 was at Saturday's checkpoint, two people were checked for suspected impairment, but both were cleared.

"It lets the public know we're out there, we're looking, and if you're drunk or you’re high and you're driving, we will take the appropriate enforcement action,” Smale said.

Officers also handed out information letting people know even if driving drunk doesn't cost you or someone else their life, it can still land you in jail and cost you anywhere from $10,000 to $15,000.

"The biggest thing we do is we try to urge people like ‘hey, if you know you're going to go out and have a good time: be responsible,’” said Officer Smale.