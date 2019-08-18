SAN DIEGO — The bodies of a man and a woman were found in a Torrey Highlands home, police said Sunday.

At about 10 p.m. Saturday, a San Diego Police Department dispatcher received a call asking officers to check the welfare of a couple living in the 7400 block of Via Rivera. The couple was expected in San Francisco earlier in the day but did not arrive. Concerned family members called police.

Upon arrival, police tried to make contact at the door, then by telephone, with no success. The officers looked through a rear window and saw a body on the living room floor, police said.

The officers forced their way inside the home and discovered the bodies of an Asian man and woman in their 50s with trauma to the upper body. Both were pronounced dead at the scene. No one else was inside the residence.

Homicide detectives were called to the scene and are investigating the deaths. The home did not appear to be disturbed and there was no sign of forced entry, according to police.

A resident in the area told News 8 the couple had lived in the home for a couple of years, kept to themselves and had at least one adult child who would occasionally visit.

Other neighbors said they rarely saw the couple and had never heard any disturbances at the home before.

The victims' identities have not been released pending confirmation by the San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office.