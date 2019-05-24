San Diego Crime Stoppers

SAN DIEGO — Each week, the News 8 Crimefighters help authorities in looking for fugitives in San Diego.

This week’s fugitive is:

Eric York Cruz

DOB: 3/29/1999 (20)

Description: Hispanic male

5’6” tall, 130 lbs.

Brown hair, brown eyes

Below is a picture of this week’s fugitive and details about why he is wanted:

Eric York Cruz is wanted by the San Diego Fugitive Task Force for an outstanding felony (no bail) warrant for assault with a deadly weapon. Cruz does not have any previous criminal convictions. Cruz was last seen in the Vista area but may be anywhere in San Diego County.

If you have information call CrimeStoppers at (888) 580-TIPS. A reward is being offered for his arrest and remember you can make a tip and still remain anonymous.