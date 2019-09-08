SAN DIEGO — Each week, the News 8 Crimefighters help authorities in looking for fugitives in San Diego. 

This week’s fugitive is:  

Maddry Traman Fulgham 
DOB: 08/15/89 (29)
Description: Black male
5’6” tall, 180 lbs.
Brown hair, brown eyes 

Below is a picture of this week’s fugitive and details about why he is wanted:   

Maddry Traman Fulgham
Crime Stoppers/KFMB


Maddry Traman Fulgham (A.K.A Maddry Tramain Fulgham)  is a local fugitive with an outstanding felony warrant for absconding from the local work furlough program.  Fulgham has prior convictions for a domestic battery and identity theft.  His whereabouts are currently unknown. 

If you have information call CrimeStoppers at (888) 580-TIPS. A reward is being offered for his arrest and remember you can make a tip and still remain anonymous.