SAN DIEGO — Each week, the News 8 Crimefighters help authorities in looking for fugitives in San Diego.

This week’s fugitive is:

Maddry Traman Fulgham

DOB: 08/15/89 (29)

Description: Black male

5’6” tall, 180 lbs.

Brown hair, brown eyes

Below is a picture of this week’s fugitive and details about why he is wanted:

Crime Stoppers/KFMB



Maddry Traman Fulgham (A.K.A Maddry Tramain Fulgham) is a local fugitive with an outstanding felony warrant for absconding from the local work furlough program. Fulgham has prior convictions for a domestic battery and identity theft. His whereabouts are currently unknown.

If you have information call CrimeStoppers at (888) 580-TIPS. A reward is being offered for his arrest and remember you can make a tip and still remain anonymous.