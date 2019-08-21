SAN DIEGO — A date was set Wednesday for the rape retrial of former NFL player Kellen Winslow II. Winslow is charged with raping a woman in Encinitas and an unconscious teenager in Scripps Ranch in 2003.

A jury deadlocked on several charges against Winslow earlier this year but convicted him of raping a homeless woman in Encinitas as well as exposing himself to two other women.

In June, the jury was unable to reach consensus on rape and kidnapping charges involving a 54-year-old hitchhiker who alleges Winslow targeted her last March in Encinitas, and a woman who says the defendant raped her when she was 17 and while she was unconscious in 2003.

The eight counts Winslow II will be retried on include:

Kidnapping

Two counts of forcible rape

Forcible oral copulation

Sodomy by use of force

Rape of an unconscious person

Elder abuse

Battery against an elder

Prosecutors said they will not be presenting any new evidence at the re-trial slated to begin in mid-October.

Also revealed in court, Winslow has relieved one of his lawyers - Brian Watkins - because he is working on another case that is scheduled to go to trial around the same time. Winslow will instead add defense attorney Gretchen von Helms to his team.

Jury selection for the retrial is set to begin Oct. 16 with opening statements expected to start Oct. 21.

Winslow's attorney told the court the defendant is in a hurry to get the case to trial. Winslow did not testify at the previous trial and there is no word if he will take the stand in the retrial.

Kellen Winslow II was once the highest paid tight end in the NFL and played for teams including the Cincinnati Browns, Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots. He is also the son of former San Diego Chargers player Kellen Winslow I.

Wilnslow II has remained in custody since the mistrial on his remaining charges was declared in June. He was held without bail throughout the first trial as well.

Winslow faces up to nine years in prison on his current convictions – eight for the forcible rape and six months each for the lewd conduct and indecent exposure convictions. If he is found guilty of the remaining charges at retrial, he could face life in prison.