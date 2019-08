SAN DIEGO — San Diego police homicide detectives are investigating an officer-involved shooting in the El Cerrito neighborhood.

It happened just after 8 p.m. Saturday at the 5800 block of Adelaide Avenue. Officers responded to a call for an assault with a deadly weapon, according to SDPD.

Witnesses reported hearing around six gunshots and say they saw someone being rushed away by emergency crews.

The incident is under investigation.

