SAN DIEGO — San Diego police are looking for the driver who barreled through a cemetery gate, knocking down tombstones in Mountain View, then running off Monday morning.

The crash happened around 2 a.m. at Mt. Hope Cemetery on Imperial Avenue near 38th Street. A gray Infinity sedan drove through a chain-link fence and landed a few feet into the cemetery, destroying at least three tombstones before coming to rest, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Police say a 30-year-old woman suffered minor injuries after she was dragged into a Mountain View cemetery while hanging onto a car driven by her boyfriend. The boyfriend then got out of the car and ran away.

The suspected driver was last seen running through the cemetery wearing a blue Chargers jersey, according to police.





