CHULA VISTA, Calif. — A driver and passenger were cut out of a vehicle Tuesday night after a car crash, according to Chula Vista firefighters. Authorities said the driver was then arrested on suspicion of DUI.

A fire crew responded to the scene at the intersection of East Palomar Street and Santa Alicia Avenue just before 11:30 p.m. on Christmas Eve. The two occupants of the vehicle became trapped after the driver of the sedan seemingly hopped a curb and ended up on a median.

The 25-year-old male driver was placed under arrest but was released to a hospital to be treated for injuries sustained in the crash.

The manner of injuries was unknown as of Wednesday morning.