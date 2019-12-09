SAN DIEGO — A police pursuit in Mountain View came to an end after the driver crashed into six parked cars early Thursday morning.



It happened just before 3 a.m. in the 500 block near South 36th Street, according to the San Diego Police Department.



The driver was pulled over because of an expired registration and refused to stop, a short pursuit ensued, then the male driver crashed and fled on foot. Another male passenger tried to run but was detained at gunpoint and later let go, according to police.



A female passenger was transported to Scripps Mercy Hospital within unknown injuries.



Police are still looking for the driver. No detailed description was immediately available.



This is a developing story. Check back for updates.