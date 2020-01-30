SAN DIEGO — A 33-year-old man was arrested Thursday morning on suspicion of hit-and-run and driving under the influence after he struck 11 vehicles parked at a San Marcos apartment complex, authorities said.



Dispatchers received multiple calls shortly before 2 a.m. from people reporting that a vehicle had struck 11 parked vehicles in the Prominence Apartments complex on South Twin Oaks Valley Road south of Craven Street, San Diego County Sheriff's Sgt. Nicholas Maryn said.





Deputies responded to the scene and found the suspect vehicle heavily damaged, but unoccupied, Maryn said.



The suspected driver, 33-year-old David Allen Lopez, was located a short time later in a nearby parking lot and taken into custody, the sergeant said.



Lopez was booked into the Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of misdemeanor hit-and-run, misdemeanor driving under the influence and driving on a suspended license, according to jail records.