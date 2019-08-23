SAN DIEGO — Police are searching for two people who broke into a store in San Marcos and stole several high-end designer purses.



It happened around 12:45 a.m. Friday at the Nordstrom Rack Grand Plaza located at 173 South Las Posas Road.



The thieves got away with a large number of bags, according to San Diego County Sheriff's Lt. Michelle Craig.



Investigators haven't released detailed descriptions of the suspects.



This is a developing story. Check back for updates.