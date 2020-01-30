SAN DIEGO — A hit-and-run driver plowed into a row of parked cars early Thursday morning at an apartment complex in San Marcos, damaging nearly a dozen vehicles, according to deputies.

It happened just before 2 a.m., residents of the complex at 697 South Twin Oaks Valley Road heard the crash outside and called 911 to report the incident.

One witness who heard the crash recorded the driver on their cell phone slamming into several cars parked along the road, then the driver took off.

Deputies were able to find the driver nearby and they arrested him.The suspect’s name was not immediately released.

The investigation is ongoing and deputies say it's not yet clear if the driver was under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

No one was injured during the incident.