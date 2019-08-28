SAN DIEGO — Homicide detectives Wednesday were investigating the death of a man who was found inside a home near Valley View Casino in Valley Center.



Deputies responded to a request to conduct a welfare check around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday at a home on North Lake Wohlford Road, south of Valley Center Road near Valley Center Casino, San Diego County Sheriff's Lt. Chad Boudreau said.



When they arrived they found a man inside the home with upper body trauma, Boudreau said.



Paramedics responded to the home, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene, the lieutenant said.



While deputies were searching the house, they found explosives and "unknown chemicals," he said.



The bomb-arson unit and the hazardous materials were called to the scene to identify the materials and they determined the items didn't pose any danger to the public.



Personnel from the county Medical Examiner's Office took custody of the body for identification and autopsy purposes.



Anyone with information about the death was asked to call the sheriff's Homicide Unit at 858-565-5200 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.