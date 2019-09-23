SAN DIEGO — Jury selection began Monday in the trial of a Carlsbad babysitter and her boyfriend who are accused of sexually assaulting young girls she was hired to babysit.



Brittney Mae Lyon and Samuel Cabrera Jr. were originally arrested back in 2016. They both face 35 charges, which include conspiracy to molest and conspiracy to kidnap for the purposes of molestation.



Prosecutors say Lyon would let her boyfriend Cabrera come over to the homes where she was babysitting and sexually assault little girls.



Lyon and Cabrera are accused of molesting at least four young girls. Originally only two 7-year-old girls were identified as victims, one of which is a developmentally disabled child who was unable to communicate what was happening to her. Since other incidents were recorded, investigators eventually discovered two additional victims. One girl who was 2 or 3 years of age at the time she was said to have been molested and another girl who was 3 years old.

According to investigators, Cabrera convinced Lyon to take the children home when they were in her care and she advertised her services on several websites, including care.com.



Both Lyon and Cabrera face life in prison without the possibility of parole if convicted.