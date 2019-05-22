SAN DIEGO — Content Warning: The subject of this story is graphic in nature and it may be disturbing to some readers.

Testimony continued Wednesday in the trial of ex-NFL tight end Kellen Winslow II, who is charged with raping two women in Encinitas and raping an unconscious teenager in 2003. Testimony will resume Thursday with Jane Doe 3 expected to take the stand.

One alleged victim identified as Jane Doe 2 took the stand Wednesday along with a friend of her and two members of the San Diego Sheriff's Department. Jane Doe 2 took the stand first to testify about Winslow allegedly raping her on Mother's Day in 2018.

On the stand, the woman said she told Winslow repeatedly, "please don't do this." She described being in pain as Winslow raped her from behind and said that when she screamed he put his hands around her throat making it hard to breath.

She said she believed it would be her "last night."

During opening statements, Deputy DA Dan Owens described Jane Doe 2's encounter with Winslow.

"The defendant grabbed her neck with both his hands and choked her,” said Owens. “And told her, ‘If you scream, I will kill you.'"

Cross-examination of Jane Doe 2 started just before 11 a.m.

One of Winslow's lawyers Marc Carlos opened questioning by inquiring about the woman's living situation and her employment status in May of 2018. She stated that she has been homeless for around two years and said she lost a job just a week "before [she] was assaulted."

Jane Doe 2 testified during cross-examination that she never knew Winslow's last name and that she only knew him as "Kevin." She also called Winslow "very smart" saying that he put his hands on her throat in a way that wouldn't leave marks.

After a break for lunch, Jane Doe 2 returned to the stand for further cross examination around 1:30 p.m. Deputy DA Owens and Winslow's attorney Marc Carlos asked the woman several more questions Wednesday afternoon before she was excused for the day.

The next witness called was deputy Chad Latonio with the San Diego Sheriff's Department. Deputy DA Owens asked Latonio several questions about the report he received from Jane Doe 2 in regards to her alleged rape by Winslow. Winslow's lawyer Brian Watkins also questioned Latonio before another sheriff's department officer, Sergeant Adrian Moses took the stand.

Moses was questioned about information he received from Jane Doe 2. Latonio and Moses both said she identified her rapist as being a man named "Kevin." Cross-examination of Moses was brief and began just before 3 p.m.

The next person called to the stand was Cristina Garbey - a friend of Jane Doe 2. She was questions by prosecutors and the defense about what she knew of Jane Doe's relationship with "Kevin" and what Jane Doe 2 told her after the May 13, 2018 incident.

The final witness on Wednesday was a detective with the San Diego Sheriff's Department, Frank Feliccia. Deputy DA questioned Feliccia about questions the detective had asked Cristina Garbey about Jane Doe 2's rape account a few days after the alleged incident.

PREVIOUS TESTIMONY

A female hitchhiker who also accused Winslow of raping her after he picked her up in March 2018 testified Tuesday that she did not flee or defend herself because the muscular football star had threatened to kill her.

Winslow's attorneys said the two had consensual sex and suggested she had a drinking problem. They said she has given inconsistent statements and lied to the jury about being sober for 30 years, pointing out that she has been arrested 11 times for public intoxication.

The woman, identified as Jane Doe 1, was the first of five accusers expected to take the stand.

Winslow is accused of raping three women and exposing himself to two others. All are expected to testify.

The former football star, and son of Hall of Famer Kellen Winslow, has pleaded not guilty to 12 counts.